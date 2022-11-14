Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declines By 23.0%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,996.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF stock remained flat at $11.67 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

DRETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

