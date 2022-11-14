Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declines By 23.0%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,996.0 days.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DRETF stock remained flat at $11.67 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.