Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Expands By 66.0%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,783,200 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the October 15th total of 2,278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Fabege AB (publ) Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Monday. Fabege AB has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $17.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

