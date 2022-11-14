Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Declines By 16.5%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 276,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.2 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of Fanuc stock remained flat at 137.73 on Monday. Fanuc has a 12-month low of 127.00 and a 12-month high of 221.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 154.02.

Fanuc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

