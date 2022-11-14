Short Interest in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Grows By 17.4%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 466,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of FENC opened at $8.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $215.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FENC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

