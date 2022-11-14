Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Decreases By 27.8%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the October 15th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 402.0 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of DBMBF remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

Featured Stories

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

