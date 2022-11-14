Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Decreases By 27.8%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the October 15th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 402.0 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of DBMBF remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.48.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

