Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Grows By 56.5%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the October 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FJP traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FJP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,717,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.