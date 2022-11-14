Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Expands By 25.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,987 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 867,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

TDIV stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

