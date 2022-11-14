Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Decreases By 39.0%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the October 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

GBBK remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Global Blockchain Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

