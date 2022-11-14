Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Decreases By 20.8%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,302,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 9,215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,868.1 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ELKMF stock remained flat at $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Gold Road Resources has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.31.
About Gold Road Resources
