Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Decreases By 20.8%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,302,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 9,215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,868.1 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ELKMF stock remained flat at $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Gold Road Resources has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

