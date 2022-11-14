Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Declines By 40.2%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the October 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCVI opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

