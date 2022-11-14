Short Interest in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Drops By 17.6%

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,151,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,831 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

IGTA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

