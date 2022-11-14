Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rises By 56.8%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the October 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDEXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.00) to €22.50 ($22.50) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.50) to €21.50 ($21.50) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.59. 210,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

