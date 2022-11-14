Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 16.9%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ KBWY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $26.43.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
