Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 16.9%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 290.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter.

