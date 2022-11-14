Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Expands By 59.7%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the October 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.0 days.

Legrand Stock Performance

Legrand stock traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649. Legrand has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Legrand had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Analysts predict that Legrand will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.