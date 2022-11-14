Short Interest in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Declines By 20.8%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mynaric Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MYNA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mynaric has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mynaric Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on MYNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mynaric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.