Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Drops By 31.1%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 4.5 %

NGS traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,450. The firm has a market cap of $152.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.43. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Stories

