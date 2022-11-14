Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Drops By 20.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

