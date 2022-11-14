Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Increases By 62.0%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GHY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.82. 6,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry H. Evans bought 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $118,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.