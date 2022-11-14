Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Grows By 56.9%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the October 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FENG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 37.55%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

