Short Interest in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Declines By 31.6%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,003,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the first quarter worth $2,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pono Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its position in Pono Capital by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 233,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 107,666 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PONO stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.22. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Pono Capital has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.23.

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

