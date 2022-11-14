Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Decreases By 30.6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

