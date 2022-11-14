Short Interest in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Expands By 43.8%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.4 %

RCLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,788. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 7.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 786,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

