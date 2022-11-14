Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Decreases By 20.1%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 646,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Senti Biosciences stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56. Senti Biosciences has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 47,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.