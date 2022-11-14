Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Declines By 30.8%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STSSW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,005. Sharps Technology has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33.

Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

