Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Expands By 43.8%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. 150,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,674. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

