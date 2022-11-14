Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Expands By 18.1%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,882,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 3,287,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 462.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBF traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.71. 1,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $62.42.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

See Also

