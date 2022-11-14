Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Increases By 21.3%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SONVY stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.62. 30,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $86.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SONVY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.67.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

