Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Drops By 27.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Source Capital

In other Source Capital news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Source Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Source Capital Company Profile

NYSE SOR opened at $37.26 on Monday. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

