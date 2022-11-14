Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Increases By 37.3%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the October 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Taisei Price Performance
TISCF stock remained flat at $30.17 during trading on Monday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576. Taisei has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.
Taisei Company Profile
