Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Increases By 37.3%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the October 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TISCF stock remained flat at $30.17 during trading on Monday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576. Taisei has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

