Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Declines By 21.5%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 170,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth $27,666,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Telos by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 271,347 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 32.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 566,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Telos from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Telos Price Performance

About Telos

NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Telos has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

