Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Increases By 23.4%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

TCBI traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.52. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,525. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, with a total value of $251,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 27,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,384 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.7% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.5% during the first quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

