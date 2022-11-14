Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Expands By 57.2%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the October 15th total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,275.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Star Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of EHGRF stock remained flat at $1.83 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

