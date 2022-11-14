Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Decreases By 22.6%

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 509,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 243.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of THR stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $19.69. 4,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $659.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Thermon Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

