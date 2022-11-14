Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Decreases By 24.7%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 460,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 866.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF remained flat at $4.55 during trading hours on Monday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

