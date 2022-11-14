Short Interest in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Grows By 19.8%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Retail ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 727.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

RTH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $144.85 and a 1-year high of $199.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.22 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21.

