Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Expands By 32.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the October 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of VIVEF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. Vivendi has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $13.84.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

