SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $851,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $298,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $500,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.21. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

