Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIEGY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($160.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($95.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SIEGY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. 148,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Read More

