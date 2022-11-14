SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SimCorp A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

SimCorp A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SICRF remained flat at $69.76 during midday trading on Monday. SimCorp A/S has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

