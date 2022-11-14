Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up approximately 2.7% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $50,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $216,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

