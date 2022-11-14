Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

