Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 2.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.