Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skydeck Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYA. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Skydeck Acquisition by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,729,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 248,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Skydeck Acquisition by 142.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 709,479 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 21.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,096,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 193,971 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 20.2% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 913,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 153,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,928,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Skydeck Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Skydeck Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

About Skydeck Acquisition

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

