Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS):

11/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $120.00.

11/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $120.00.

11/3/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $110.00.

10/25/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $110.00.

10/24/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $132.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

10/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

