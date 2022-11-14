SmartFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00004630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $16,623.38 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

