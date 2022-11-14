Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

NYSE SNOW traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,004. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.27.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

