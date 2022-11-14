SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in October

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,466,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 3,707,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,060.4 days.

SolGold Stock Performance

Shares of SLGGF remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. SolGold has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

