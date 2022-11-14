SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in October

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,466,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 3,707,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,060.4 days.
SolGold Stock Performance
Shares of SLGGF remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. SolGold has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
SolGold Company Profile
