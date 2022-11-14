Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $22.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 282.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Solo Brands by 22.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Stock Up 11.4 %

DTC opened at $5.00 on Monday. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $474.30 million and a PE ratio of -62.50.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

