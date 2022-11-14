SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SPTN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 415,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,517. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.60%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.