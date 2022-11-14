SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.57 and last traded at $100.74. 2,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Global Dow ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.